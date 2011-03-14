Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Obama’s Anti-Energy Policies

By Diana Thorn | March 14, 2011 | 11:51 a.m.

As escalating tensions and chaos unfold in Egypt, Libya and other Middle Eastern countries, the cost of oil is pushed to more than $100 a barrel and gasoline prices continue to rise. Adding to the problem, the Obama administration has curtailed domestic oil and gas supplies.

If Obama continues down this path, America will be headed toward a national energy disaster, and our national security and economic recovery will be in jeopardy.

What are some of Obama’s anti-energy actions? First, the Interior Department defied a federal court order that lifted a ban on deepwater drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and rather than comply with the judge’s orders, federal regulators stalled the issuing of permits.

The result was almost no drilling in the Gulf in six months. The six-month moratorium on offshore drilling has cost 8,169 jobs, according to a study by a Louisiana State University professor.

Furthermore, the administration is standing firm on a seven-year ban on new drilling in the Eastern Gulf and off the East Coast, has expanded by 100 miles the no-drill off the coast of Florida, and areas in America’s interior are off-limits to drilling as well as the oil-rich Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

Why can’t America develop its own resources? It is time to demand Congress override Obama’s anti-energy policies. We must lessen our dependence on foreign oil and drill at home. Our survival as a free and prosperous nation may depend on it.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 