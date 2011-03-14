Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:32 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Tom Watson’s Song and Dance

By Martha Siegel | March 14, 2011 | 6:32 p.m.

Tom Watson’s recent diatribe against Rep. Lois Capps was littered with untruths and misleading assertions, but probably none were as ridiculous as his claim that “government investments are generally ineffective and inefficient” when his own small business, Agile RF, is a spinoff of UCSB, made possible by federally funded research.

Never mind the fact that it was documented in the media that he personally requested and received special government funding for his company.

How can he, with a straight face, claim that government spending can’t help create jobs when his own job is thanks in large part to federal research dollars, government contracts and earmarks?

It’s obvious that Watson is perfectly fine with government spending when it benefits him. The reason he lost last November had nothing to do with his registration disadvantage. The people of the 23rd District saw right through his song and dance.

Martha Siegel
Santa Barbara

