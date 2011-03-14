Local Farmers Markets Switch to Summer Hours
Times change for markets in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Carpinteria
By Sam Edelman for the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association | March 14, 2011 | 4:44 p.m.
The local farmers markets’ summer schedule has officially started.
The following farmers markets will have new hours, until the clocks change again the first week of November:
» 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the 500 to 600 blocks of State Street in Santa Barbara
» 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Copenhagen Drive and First Street in Solvang
» 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Carpinteria
All other market hours will remain the same.
Click here to view a complete listing, or click here to follow the market on Facebook.
— Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association.
