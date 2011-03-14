Local Farmers Markets Switch to Summer Hours

Times change for markets in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Carpinteria

The local farmers markets’ summer schedule has officially started.

The following farmers markets will have new hours, until the clocks change again the first week of November:

» 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the 500 to 600 blocks of State Street in Santa Barbara

» 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Copenhagen Drive and First Street in Solvang

» 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Carpinteria

All other market hours will remain the same.

Click here to view a complete listing, or click here to follow the market on Facebook.

— Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association.