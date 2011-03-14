McKinley Elementary to Host All School Art Show
The public is invited to the March 24 event
By Angela Lang for the McKinley Elementary Art Program | March 14, 2011 | 5:11 p.m.
McKinley Elementary School invites the public to its All School Art Show from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in the auditorium at the school, 350 Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara.
The event will include raffles, refreshments, a mosaic reveal and bear-wear for sale.
Program supporters include the Incredible Children’s Art Network (I.C.A.N.), Buena Tile, the McKinley PTA, the Betsy Gallery, Lazy Acres, Art Essentials and Craft Essentials, Trader Joe’s, Art From Scrap, Blick Art Materials and Chaucer’s Books.
— Angela Lang is an art specialist for the McKinley Elementary School Art Program.
