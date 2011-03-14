Notre Dame School Celebrates Literacy Day with Dean Pitchford
Author/songwriter reads from his newest book and shares stories of writing music for movies
By Tisha Weber Ford for Notre Dame School | March 14, 2011 | 5:25 p.m.
The entire student body of Notre Dame School, pre-school through eighth grade, celebrated Literacy Day enjoying stories read to them by teachers, parents, firefighters, the Queen of Hearts, Dr. Seuss and more.
The day culminated in an assembly given by Dean Pitchford, songwriter, screenwriter, director and children’s author.
Pitchford had the children mesmerized as he told them stories of his childhood in Hawaii, his time in Hollywood writing music for movies such as Fame and Footloose, and he then read to them from his latest book, The Big One-Oh.
— Tisha Weber Ford represents Notre Dame School.
