Radcliffe Choral Society to Perform Free Concert on Tuesday

Harvard's Andrew Clark will conduct the ensemble at First United Methodist Church

The Radcliffe Choral Society — more than 50 women strong — will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

The Radcliffe Choral Society will be conducted by Harvard University’s new director of choral activities, Andrew Clark, and over the past 15 years has performed both internationally and all over the United States.

The Choral Society’s current repertoire includes both sacred and secular music ranging from medieval chant to renaissance polyphony, romantic masterworks, and contemporary arrangements of both American and international folk songs.

The ensemble also will perform this Thursday, March 17, in Pasadena and Friday, March 18 in Los Angeles.



— Joseph Cole represents the Radcliffe Choral Society.