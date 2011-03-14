Rescuers Carry Out Hiker Injured on West Fork of Cold Springs Trail

The woman was unable to walk after she slipped off a rock and injured her ankle

Rescue personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue teamed up Monday afternoon to help a woman who was injured while hiking.

Emergency crews were alerted about noon to a report of an injured female in her 50s who suffered an ankle injury after slipping off a rock on the West Fork of the Cold Springs Trail. Unable to walk, the woman’s companions call 9-1-1 to request help.

Medics from Montecito fire hiked up the trail for more than a mile before they found the injured hiker and determined that a stretcher carryout was required because of her inability to walk.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue personnel arrived and assisted with transporting the stretcher down to the trail, where she was transferred about 2 p.m. to an ambulance for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue is the all-volunteer mountain rescue unit of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.