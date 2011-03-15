Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council to Discuss Westside Detox Center

Members will make a site visit to the property before meeting to discuss the matter

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 15, 2011 | 1:25 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council will get another look Tuesday at a West Downtown residence that could become a detox center. Members will make a site visit to the property at 1020 Placido Ave. and then discuss the issue at their meeting later in the day.

The four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home is slated for a new detox center operated by the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara plans to purchase and manage the property, while CADA would operate the detox facility.

Housing Authority officials will request that the City Council ask for the $865,000 needed to purchase the property.

“Numerous properties have been reviewed, but the legal requirements for a detoxification facility are many, so finding a property has been challenging,” a staff report on the project read.

City staff believe that the Placido Avenue property meets the requirements. If the City Council determines that the detox center isn’t appropriate for the location, the Housing Authority will use it for a group home use.

Two neighborhood meetings were held — on Feb. 22 and March 10 — after the City Council requested additional outreach. The meetings were well attended, according to the staff report.

Several neighbors voiced concern earlier this month about the location, and the city’s Finance Committee opted to send the matter to the City Council on the condition that more outreach be done in the area.

CADA has been looking for a new location for the detox facility it operates in Casa Esperanza’s building at 816 Cacique St. CADA and Casa Esperanza have shared the space since the homeless shelter opened five years ago.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

