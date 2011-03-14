Santa Barbara County Water Providers Urging Residents to ‘Fix a Leak’

As part of the national annual “Fix a Leak Week,” local water agencies and districts across Santa Barbara County are encouraging residents to help reduce the more than 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks nationwide each year.

Sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is March 14-20.

In support of the national program, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency and local water providers are promoting finding and fixing residential leaks. Click here for information on the national program.

“We live in a semi-arid area, and all Santa Barbara County residents and businesses need to do what they can to conserve water, one of our most precious natural resources,” said Scott McGolpin, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. “Leaks indoors and outdoors can account for significant water loss in an average home every year. We encourage consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.”

More specifically, local water agencies and districts are asking consumers to “check, twist and replace”:

» Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, shower heads and fixture connections. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank and seeing if it appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots, too.

» Twist and tighten pipe connections. To save more water without a noticeable difference in flow, twist on a WaterSense-labeled faucet aerator.

» Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense-labeled models, which are independently tested and certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models. Click here to find WaterSense-labeled products.

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or by a plumbing professional. Also, many local water providers offer customers direct on-site visits to help find leaks and to propose other water-conserving actions indoors or on outdoor landscapes.

For more information, contact your water provider directly or click here to find them in the About Us section.

Cinnamon McIntosh represents the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.