Santa Barbara High School Goes Wireless with Gift from SBHS Education Foundation

Santa Barbara High School is the first high school in Santa Barbara County to go wireless, thanks to a $100,000 gift received from the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.

The donation also funded the purchase of 15 Smart Carts for classrooms and an additional support position for the counseling department.

“We are thrilled to receive a donation of this significance from the SBHS Education Foundation,” said Dr. Mark Capritto, principal of SBHS. “The wireless Internet and Smart Carts bring our school into the 21st century and are of tremendous value to instruction and instructional strategies.”

A Smart Cart is a stand-alone mobile workstation consisting of a computer, an LCD projector and a document camera. Operating on the school’s new wireless network, this technology enables teachers to incorporate digital and interactive presentations into their instruction. It also allows teachers to easily put homework online and makes lesson plans more accessible to substitute teachers.

“We are fortunate to have committed parents, faculty and community members who are working toward making Santa Barbara High School one of the best high schools in California,” said Geoff Grant, board president of the education foundation. “With the ongoing cuts to the budget for public schools, it is more important than ever that we support Santa Barbara High School with private funding. If we don’t, the quality of our children’s education will suffer.”

The SBHS Education Foundation is committed to bridging the gaps in the SBHS budget so that the school can continue to offer an outstanding educational experience to all students. Its mission is to fund projects that will strengthen the academic program at the school, improve the physical campus and enrich the variety of extracurricular activities so that all students have the opportunity to excel both inside and outside the classroom.

The Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation runs an annual fund to support immediate needs of the school, and also raises money for large-scale improvements to the campus. Click here for more information about the SBHSEF or to make a tax-deductible contribution.

— Kate Bechtel is the development director for the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.