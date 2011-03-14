Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High School Goes Wireless with Gift from SBHS Education Foundation

$100,000 donation also funds the purchase of 15 classroom Smart Carts and a support position for the counseling department

By Kate Bechtel for the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation | March 14, 2011 | 6:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara High School is the first high school in Santa Barbara County to go wireless, thanks to a $100,000 gift received from the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.

The donation also funded the purchase of 15 Smart Carts for classrooms and an additional support position for the counseling department.

“We are thrilled to receive a donation of this significance from the SBHS Education Foundation,” said Dr. Mark Capritto, principal of SBHS. “The wireless Internet and Smart Carts bring our school into the 21st century and are of tremendous value to instruction and instructional strategies.”

A Smart Cart is a stand-alone mobile workstation consisting of a computer, an LCD projector and a document camera. Operating on the school’s new wireless network, this technology enables teachers to incorporate digital and interactive presentations into their instruction. It also allows teachers to easily put homework online and makes lesson plans more accessible to substitute teachers.

“We are fortunate to have committed parents, faculty and community members who are working toward making Santa Barbara High School one of the best high schools in California,” said Geoff Grant, board president of the education foundation. “With the ongoing cuts to the budget for public schools, it is more important than ever that we support Santa Barbara High School with private funding. If we don’t, the quality of our children’s education will suffer.”

The SBHS Education Foundation is committed to bridging the gaps in the SBHS budget so that the school can continue to offer an outstanding educational experience to all students. Its mission is to fund projects that will strengthen the academic program at the school, improve the physical campus and enrich the variety of extracurricular activities so that all students have the opportunity to excel both inside and outside the classroom.

The Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation runs an annual fund to support immediate needs of the school, and also raises money for large-scale improvements to the campus. Click here for more information about the SBHSEF or to make a tax-deductible contribution.

— Kate Bechtel is the development director for the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 