Business

Wine Cask Adds Personal Touch with ‘Chef’s Counter’

The newly launched option offers an interactive dining experience

By Jennifer Guess for the Wine Cask | March 14, 2011 | 8:29 p.m.

The Wine Cask has long been known as one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants, offering guests the ultimate dining experience. Carrying on tradition, the Wine Cask has introduced the Chef’s Counter, offering an interactive evening with Chef Brandon Hughes and a very taste of the Wine Cask.

Wine Cask’s Chef’s Counter not only offers guests seats at its custom oversized bar within the main dining room — yet in close proximity to the action in the kitchen — but one-on-one interaction throughout dinner with Hughes.

Chef’s Counter guests indulge in a three-course farmers market dinner prepared by Hughes, paired with fine local wines to accompany the ingredient-driven menu. Chef’s Counter seating offers guests a fun, interactive experience with the chef, and the chance to be near the center of action in the kitchen, while enjoying the casual comfort of dining at the bar.

The three-course Chef’s Counter dinner and wine pairing is offered Monday through Thursday at $65 per person. Reservations are required. Click here or call 805.966.9463 for more information.

The Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Hungry for more? The Chef’s Counter is an in-house twist on the Chef’s Market Strolls offered at both Wine Cask and Bouchon. Guests rendezvous with the chefs at the Tuesday afternoon Santa Barbara farmers market downtown to select ingredients with the chef’s assistance, and return to the restaurant to enjoy a three-course dinner paired with local wines, exclusively designed by the chef for the special group to enjoy.

Chef’s Market Stroll and three-course dinner with wine are $65 per person. Limited to six guests each Tuesday. For reservations, call Wine Cask at 805.966.9463 or Bouchon at 805.730.1160.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

