Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:18 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

‘Dementia: Current Trends & Future Directions’ Focus of Local Conference

Alzheimer’s Association will present a full slate of keynote speakers and workshop presentations on April 18

By Barbara Lanz-Mateo for the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter | March 14, 2012 | 2:15 p.m.

New and innovative research being developed in Alzheimer’s disease will be the subject of the opening keynote address of the 2012 Alzheimer’s Association conference, “Dementia: Current Trends & Future Directions,” slated for Wednesday, April 18 at the Montecito Country Club in Santa Barbara.

This annual, daylong conference features keynote speakers and workshop presentations in all aspects of dementia, including legal and financial issues; public policy; behaviors; caregiving; patients’ rights; medication; and arts and creativity in the brain.

Marc Jacobson, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in San Diego and assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, will present the opening keynote.

Jacobson, recipient of an Alzheimer’s Association research award, will describe recent investigations into related neurodegenerative disorders (Huntington’s, Parkinson’s and others) that may have a big impact on Alzheimer’s research and treatment.

New this year, conference highlights will be available via Twitter as they happen during the day. People at the conference can participate in the Twitter conversation (@Alz2012), and anyone else can follow the conversation as well.

Created especially to meet the needs of caregivers — unpaid family members and professional caregivers — the conference is also open to anyone who wants to learn more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Professionals who attend are eligible for continuing education credits.

Some of the topics being covered at the conference include what to do after receiving an Alzheimer diagnosis; the legal and financial considerations of dementia; medications; and patients’ rights, among others.

Click here for conference details and registration information.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 at the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara. Participant registration is $95 per person, if registered by 5 p.m. April 1 — $105 after 5 p.m. April 9 — and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is $125 at the door, if space permits. Last year the event sold out early.

Other presenters at the all-day conference include: Bruce Miller, M.D., professor of neurology at UC San Francisco and clinical director of the Memory and Aging Center at UCSF; Dr. Lisa Hayden, clinical research psychologist at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System at West Los Angeles; Gary Martin, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and a geriatrics/long-term care specialist with Integrated Geriatric Behavioral Health Associates in Scottsdate, Ariz.; Mary Shea, senior deputy public defender at the Ventura County Public Defender’s Office, specializing in conservatorship law; Cheri Elson, attorney at law in Ventura County who specializes in conservatorship law, estate planning, probate and special needs trusts; Dr. Linda Hewett, clinical professor at UCSF at Fresno and co-director of the Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Center; Juan Manuel Gutierrez, Ph.D., principal of Clinical Neuropsychological Associates of Santa Barbara and a national specialist in clinical, forensic and organizational consultations regarding the brain; Karen Jones, executive director/program director, long-term-care ombudsman services of San Luis Obispo County; Lisa Snyder, MSW, LCSW, the clinical social worker and director of the Quality of Life Programs for the Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at UC San Diego, MCDB, and co-director of the Neuroscience Research Institute; and Norman White, M.D., a consultant in geriatric psychiatry in San Luis Obispo.

— Barbara Lanz-Mateo is the communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association-Central Coast Chapter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 