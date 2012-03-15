Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team Leaves It All on the Court in 17-1 Loss

Calabasas serves up a deep roster of two- to four-star recruits

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team “left it on the court” Wednesday in a contest that lasted nearly three hours, and suffered its first loss of the season, 17-1.

The Chargers are now 3-1.

Calabasas offered a deep team of two- to four-star recruits, and stands at No. 7 in the Division I polls.

In singles, each player slugged it out as best he could. Sean Handley had the longest matches. Even after a few bad falls (with scrapes), Handley continued to run down every ball.

In doubles, Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen had close sets of 4-6, 4-6, until the third round and converted the set into a win at 6-4.

We are proud of our players, who went the distance today and stayed fired up to the end. Way to go, Chargers! Both teams showed great sportsmanship.

Next up for the Chargers is an away match at Arroyo Grande on Saturday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Joshua Wang 0-3

Patrick Corpuz 0-3

Sean Handley 0-3

Calabasas Singles

Brett Buford, 3-star recruit 3-0

Max Swerdlick, 2-star recruit 3-0

Adam Rapoport, 3-star recruit 3-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 1-2

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 0-3

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 0-2

Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Calabasas Doubles

Hunter Morris/Scott Garapedian 3-0

Daniel Barrington/Branko Andrews 3-0

Jake Klein (four-star recruit)/Bruce Man-Song-Hing (two-star-recruit) 2-0

Zach Heidenreich/Bruce Man-Song-Hing 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.