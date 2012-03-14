Letter to the Editor: Union Banners on State Street
By Stephen Wheeler | March 14, 2012 | 2:08 p.m.
This concerns the union banners on State Street protesting Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s use of non-union labor.
One more sign is needed on State Street. It should read, “Unions, stop hiring minimum-wage, non-union labor to do your dirty work.”
Perhaps the unions would command more respect if they had their out-of-work journeymen out on the street getting out the message. Their current tactic speaks to the same elitism they appear to be protesting.
Stephen Wheeler
Santa Barbara
