Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

School District Hires Margaret Christensen as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

She says she's 'thrilled' to return to Santa Barbara, having previously worked at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | March 14, 2012 | 1:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education voted 5-0 Tuesday night to hire Dr. Margaret Christensen as the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.

Dr. Margaret Christensen
Dr. Margaret Christensen

She will begin her employment on July 1.

Christensen comes to the district from Green Bay, Wis. She brings experience as an assistant superintendent of human resources for the Green Bay Area Public School District, principal at Thousand Oaks High School and principal in the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

A number of years ago, Dr. Christensen worked as a teacher in the Santa Barbara Secondary School District, as assistant principal at Dos Pueblos High School and as assistant principal at San Marcos High School.

Dr. Christensen completed her doctorate at UCSB, and earned master’s degrees in arts, science and education at the University of Utah and bachelor’s degrees in arts and science at Concordia College.

Having held a comparable position in Green Bay, Dr. Christensen said, “The complexity of the work is engaging, the opportunities to collaborate and solve problems are numerous; and there is great potential to make a positive and lasting difference for students through recruiting, training, and retaining quality teachers and support staff.”

At Tuesday’s board meeting,she said, “Much as I love the Wisconsin and the Green Bay Packers, I am so thrilled to return to Santa Barbara and work for someone I respect and care deeply for: Dr. Cash. I promise you I will give you my best work.”

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 