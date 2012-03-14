School District Hires Margaret Christensen as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

She says she's 'thrilled' to return to Santa Barbara, having previously worked at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education voted 5-0 Tuesday night to hire Dr. Margaret Christensen as the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.

She will begin her employment on July 1.

Christensen comes to the district from Green Bay, Wis. She brings experience as an assistant superintendent of human resources for the Green Bay Area Public School District, principal at Thousand Oaks High School and principal in the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

A number of years ago, Dr. Christensen worked as a teacher in the Santa Barbara Secondary School District, as assistant principal at Dos Pueblos High School and as assistant principal at San Marcos High School.

Dr. Christensen completed her doctorate at UCSB, and earned master’s degrees in arts, science and education at the University of Utah and bachelor’s degrees in arts and science at Concordia College.

Having held a comparable position in Green Bay, Dr. Christensen said, “The complexity of the work is engaging, the opportunities to collaborate and solve problems are numerous; and there is great potential to make a positive and lasting difference for students through recruiting, training, and retaining quality teachers and support staff.”

At Tuesday’s board meeting,she said, “Much as I love the Wisconsin and the Green Bay Packers, I am so thrilled to return to Santa Barbara and work for someone I respect and care deeply for: Dr. Cash. I promise you I will give you my best work.”

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.