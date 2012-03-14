Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Stretch Your Public Speaking Comfort Zone with Group Coaching

New six-week program in Santa Barbara begins April 4

By Lisa Braithwaite | March 14, 2012 | 12:14 p.m.

The comfort zone is that place where everything comes easily, there’s no stress or anxiety, and you’re not challenged, not stretched, not pushed. But if you want to get better at anything, like public speaking, you can’t stay in the comfortable place. There is always another level past the level where you are now — another level of skill, another level of experience, another level of intuition that comes with practicing what you know, and then trying new things.

Every time you stretch yourself, you get comfortable at the new level and become more well-rounded, more complete, more of an expert.

Join Santa Barbara’s only public speaking group coaching program and expand your comfort level, your confidence and your presentation skills. The program starts April 4 and runs six weeks until May 9.

Facilitated by local public speaking coach Lisa Braithwaite, public speaking group coaching emphasizes building skills and confidence, and includes exercises, discussion, opportunities for practice, and videotaping of practice presentations. For those on a budget, group coaching is more affordable than individual coaching and — with a group size of only six people — it’s more personalized than a seminar.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot ASAP. Sign up by March 21 and receive a 20 percent early bird discount.

Some of the topics covered include managing fear and anxiety, engaging your audience, structuring a presentation, creating a strong opening and closing, PowerPoint design principles, proper preparation, relaxation tools and more. Wednesday meetings are held from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. in Santa Barbara.

Public speaking is a critical skill for anyone seeking career advancement and is one of the best personal and professional development tools for building confidence, through speaking practice and experience.

For more information and to register, click here or call 805.699.6408.

Lisa Braithwaite, MA, is a public speaking coach and trainer.

 
