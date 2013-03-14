Activity Card, Casa Esperanza Launch Winning Partnership

Activity Card, the largest activity membership club in the United States with headquarters in Santa Barbara, is rolling out its first-ever philanthropic partnership, to benefit the nonprofit Casa Esperanza Homeless Center.

The company and nonprofit are teaming up to give supporters of Casa Esperanza special access to discounts on local and statewide activities. Through April 7, Activity Card is offering California memberships for half-price and giving $20 of each purchase directly to Casa Esperanza.

Participation in the fundraiser supports Casa Esperanza’s community efforts to help men and women transition from homelessness to stable housing and employment, while providing supporters with Activity Card memberships that include more than 1,000 offers in California of up to 50 percent off every type of activity: parasailing, sunset boat rides, tennis lessons, sports tickets and every adventure in between.

Each Activity Card purchased through the online fundraiser by clicking here costs $49, half the cost of the regular $99 membership, and one card is good for two people.

The fundraiser is the brainchild of Activity Card Marketing Director Andy Grant, who also serves on the board of the Santa Barbara chapter of the YMCA. Grant said he initiated this fundraising model “to support local nonprofits while providing a high-value product that people will enjoy.”

Activity Card is an international company with headquarters in Santa Barbara, and its mission is to save people money while keeping them active and healthy, and inspiring fun.

Last year alone, 292 individuals were placed in permanent or transitional housing through the work of Casa Esperanza.

— Jacob Miller is a development associate for the Casa Esperanza Homeless Center.