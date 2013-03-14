Creative Agency Cool Hand Look of Santa Barbara Wins 2 ADDY Awards

The Coastal California ADDY® Awards recognized Cool Hand Look, a Santa Barbara-based creative agency with two awards.

The ADDY Award Gala on Wednesday honored Cool Hand Look with two awards for creative excellence in the art of advertising, including a Bronze ADDY Award for the web series “Rontourage: On Tour with Ron White” and a Bronze ADDY Award for an Integrated Campaign for the launch of local mobile veterinary hospital, Rolling Pet Vet.

“In 2012, we launched the Cool Hand Look agency, and it was a great year for us and our clients,” Cool Hand Look owner Luke Archer said. “We strive to go the extra mile for our clients, and push the envelope creatively. We entered two projects and came home with two awards. 2012 was our first year of business, so this honor was especially sweet for us.”

The Coastal California ADDYs is an opportunity for local entrants to vie for recognition as the very best in their markets. A panel of judges evaluated and scored all creative dimensions of every entry, and then selected the most creative entries.

Click here and here to view the two projects that brought home awards for the local agency.



Click here for more information or to see samples of other creative campaigns and materials created by Cool Hand Look.

— Luke Archer is the owner of Cool Hand Look.