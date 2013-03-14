Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA’s Office to Retry Tony Denunzio on DUI Charge

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | March 14, 2013 | 9:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it will retry DUI defendant Tony Denunzio, whose case resulted in a mistrial this week.

Tony Denunzio
Tony Denunzio

Denunzio, of Santa Barbara, was arrested in October 2011 in a traffic stop that was caught on video in the arresting officer’s patrol car.

The Santa Maria Superior Court jury was deadlocked earlier this week in the case. Defense attorney Darryl Genis successfully argued to get the second count — driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher — thrown out.

“Although members of our community disagree regarding the events that occurred during the arrest of Mr. Denunzio — some believing he unlawfully resisted arrest, while others believing he was the victim of excessive force — that issue, although significant in its own right, does not control the issue of whether Mr. Denunzio was driving under the influence,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said. “Clearly, the crime of driving under the influence can destroy lives and those who do drive under the influence should be held accountable. Therefore, given the present state of evidence in this case, I believe it is our responsibility to retry this defendant.”

Jurors were hung 8-4 in favor of guilt, Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu said.

Denunzio was found guilty Thursday on the remaining charge of driving with a suspended license, which was separated from the DUI case.

Denunzio was pulled over by Santa Barbara police Officer Aaron Tudor on suspicion of DUI after allegedly changing lanes without signaling on Las Positas. He has been spotted earlier leaving Arroyo Burro Beach, where he had a cocktail at the Boathouse Restaurant.

Statements released by the police said Tudor couldn’t get Denunzio to get on the ground and put his arms behind his back to be handcuffed and was resisting arrest, so the contact escalated from a hand on the arm to a trip, hand and knee strikes, and using a Taser multiple times.

Tudor and police officials say Denunzio was resisting arrest, while Denunzio and a number of eyewitnesses say he was not resisting and have alleged that Tudor used excessive force.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 