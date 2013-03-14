Dos Pueblos Boys’ Tennis Team Wins First League Match

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (4-2) played its first league match of the season on Thursday at home vs. the Buena Bulldogs.

Everyone played well and efficiently on both teams, with the Chargers netting a 17-1 win.

Patrick Corpuz and the doubles duo of Mason Casady and Andrew Tufenkian swept without losing a game.

At the end, we shared the gift of doughnuts from Mr. Corpuz.

Way to go, Chargers!

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 3-0; Joshua Wang 2-0; Sanad Shabbar 1-0; Quinn Hensley 2-0; Dylan Zapata 1-0

» Buena Singles: Blake Gurrola 0-3; Dee Lus 0-3; Brian Yuss 0-2; Johnny Nguyen 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Andrew Tufenkian 3-0; Alex Yang/Caleb Franzen 1-0; Caleb Franzen/William Bermant 1-0; William Bermant/Ameet Braganza 1-0; Greg Steigerwald/Ankush Khemani 2-0; Landon Brand/Chase Fierro 0-1

» Buena Doubles: Jeff Baida/Paul Stockdill 1-2; Grant Coe/Kris Hendrickson 0-3; Josh Ren/Michael Curry 0-3.

Next up for the Chargers is another league match away at San Marcos on Friday.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.