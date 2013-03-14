Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Hardy Diagnostics Earns Green Business Certification

By Lauren Buckley for Hardy Diagnostics | March 14, 2013 | 5:19 p.m.

Hardy Diagnostics has announced its selection to the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

In recent years, Hardy Diagnostics implemented multiple projects with conservation in mind, such as water-conserving landscaping, on-demand water heaters, an active recycling program, incentives to bike or carpool to work, unbleached paper packaging material and white reflective roof top coatings.

To gain the Green Business certification, however, Hardy Diagnostics expanded its efforts to improve the environment by switching to 100 percent recycled paper, eliminating disposable coffee cups and encouraging employees to bring their lunch in reusable containers.

“This program is a very comprehensive certification process,” said Kent Epperson of SBCAG Traffic Solutions. “In addition to implementing the more obvious environmental practices such as recycling, energy conservation, and water conservation, certified businesses must offer their employees a Commuter Benefits Program that encourages them to use sustainable transportation to get to work. This can result in a significant reduction in the business’s carbon footprint.”

Going “green” has resulted in significant savings to Hardy Diagnostics.

“By installing energy saving fixtures and low wattage compact fluorescent or LED bulbs in our warehouse and office areas, we will save nearly $60,000 over the life of our re-lamping project,” said Pete Mueller, maintenance manager at Hardy Diagnostics.

“We work hard at conserving resources.  It has long been one of our core values to create a beautiful and clean environment to work in,” said Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics. “Doing our part to keep the Central Coast beautiful and clean was a natural extension of this core value.”

— Lauren Buckley represents Hardy Diagnostics.

