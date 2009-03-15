Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: Beyond Prejudice

To truly make a difference, we must see into the souls of the homeless and not look through them

By Ken Williams | March 15, 2009 | 8:36 p.m.

“Michael” sat across from me, hip deep with the symptoms of his disease: Blood-shot eyes staring back, his speech slurred and the odor of stale booze hung about him like personal smog. I know he is an alcoholic, the kind of homeless person whom many would label “bum.” There are even some who would say that he and Santa Barbara would be better off if he were dead.

Article Image
Ken Williams and his dog, Sampson. (Williams family photo)

But then I think back to the drive to work this morning, listening to my favorite country western station when the lyrics of the song, “Feed Jake,” had caught my attention. It was about the “bums,” sleeping on the city streets. It went on to tell how some don’t care about them. But then strangely, especially for a so-called redneck station, the singer reminded us that their moms’ do — and that he did. As I thought about it, the confusion lifted, for it became obvious that the singer’s spiritual values dictated that he not judge; that as a moral man, he accepted that we are all less than perfect and nobody is beyond redemption.

With that, a deeper knowledge was given to me, a hidden strength to look beyond the superficial. I then dug into my memory banks to what I know about Michael. Before his disease drove him to the streets, he was a hard, blue-collar worker. There was nothing glamorous about his work. He was just the kind of man who built the wealth of our country, kept businesses clean and the economy functioning. Maybe pushing a broom and office cleaning for years is neither sexy nor financially rewarding, but people like him enable all of us access to clean establishments and decent food in our restaurants. He also worked a lot with animals and paid the price with painful injuries.

A Christmas scene with him came to mind. I tried giving him a gift with the one proviso, that he not exchange it for booze. I asked him this solely for his word of honor. Of course, most of us would take the gift giving false reassurances. After all, for many honor is simply a five-letter word. Not for Michael. He gently gave me the gift back saying his disease would force him to do the dishonorable action. Honor for this man was deeply ingrained. For him, no matter how far down he had fallen, nobody and nothing could force him to betray it.

I think of another man suffering from alcoholism. Many pass him daily only seeing the long beard, the greasy hair; the unsteady gait. I have another vision of him. I see him, as he looked in Vietnam — a brother Marine dodging the bullets, praying that the deadly mortars wouldn’t find him. I imagine him smelling the odor of rotten eggs as white phosphorous bombs hideously burn human flesh. I watch him seeing the darkest of black and the brilliant red of a napalm strike, feeling the ground shake and the folding of the air caused by the heavy concussions from a massive B-52 strike.

I also know that there will be those who will never know the terror of combat or its crippling legacy, and who also hide their cruel words and harsh judgment behind the anonymity of an Internet response, wait to condemn this “fall-down drunk.” For me I see a fallen hero, wounded in his own way, someone who also paid the ultimate price except in his case it is, “death on the slow” delivered by a bottle. When he dies, his name will not be on the Wall — but he and I know different.

I ask that we not demonize those whom we do not know. We can disagree on solutions. We can all have our own conclusions to the problems of homelessness but we are not entitled to our own set of facts. And, we cannot judge a person till we get to know them beyond our prejudices. When fear rules our hearts, tragedy inevitably follows.

The murderers of two homeless men, Gregory Ghan and Ross Stiles, still roam free. How much longer till justice? When were the last murders in our community to go unsolved?

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the last 30 years. He is the author of China White and Shattered Dreams, A Story of the Streets.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 