Purim Holiday Celebrated in Style at Chabad of S. Barbara

Kenyan acrobats provide a show of strength and agility as 150 congregants mark a historic victory for Jews

The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated in style Tuesday as more than 150 congregants of Chabad of S. Barbara gathered in Goleta to mark the miraculous victory of the Jewish people over Haman and his supporters, as recorded in the biblical book of Esther. The story was read from a handwritten scroll in the original Hebrew by Avi Loschak, a Yeshiva student from Los Angeles, and then it was on to the celebration.

A festive barbecue dinner was served as children of all ages enjoyed a carnival.

“Dressing up is my favorite part of Purim,” one child said as her face was being painted.

At another booth, the children were packing and exchanging gifts of food.

“It’s about increasing in goodness and sharing the happiness,” explained Rabbi Yosef Loschak, director of Chabad of S. Barbara.

The feature event was an acrobat show. First there was an acrobatic remote-control plane, operated by Herb Rubinstein, a frequent Chabad attendee. The evening’s highlighted was a team of African acrobats from Kenya, who wowed the audience by their strength and talent.

“God turned over Haman’s evil plan and saved the Jews thousands of years ago,” explained Rabbi Zalmy Kudan, who coordinated the event. “At Chabad, we try to find an exciting, modern way to remember that message. We came up with an acrobat show. God can turn seemingly bad scenarios into incredible goodness, as quick as a back flip.”

Chabad of S. Barbara has been providing educational and cultural Jewish events for almost 30 years in the Santa Barbara area. Click here for more information.

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan is with Chabad of S. Barbara.