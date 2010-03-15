Card Game Tournament a Benefit for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

A card game tournament to benefit Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

Called the Q BreakTM Tournament, the fundraiser introduces Q MahjonggTM, a new nongambling card game.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m., and up to 40 free tournament seats will be available.

Prizes include Best Buy gift cards in $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250 denominations. In addition, $50 Albertsons grocery gift cards will go to the 16 first-round winners.

Q MahjonggTM was created by Jacob Wong. Played with the 52-card Dragon DeckTM, the game is easy to learn. Reformulated from traditional Mahjongg, it’s played with seven cards rather than 13 tiles from classic Mahjongg. It is suitable for two, three or four people to play.

Click here for 15-minute lessons and practice rounds. For more information on the tournament, call 805.683.1117.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.