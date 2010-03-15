Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Card Game Tournament a Benefit for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Saturday's fundraiser will introduce the game Q MahjonggTM

By Jennifer Goddard | March 15, 2010 | 4:17 p.m.

A card game tournament to benefit Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

Called the Q BreakTM Tournament, the fundraiser introduces Q MahjonggTM, a new nongambling card game.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m., and up to 40 free tournament seats will be available.

Prizes include Best Buy gift cards in $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250 denominations. In addition, $50 Albertsons grocery gift cards will go to the 16 first-round winners.

Q MahjonggTM was created by Jacob Wong. Played with the 52-card Dragon DeckTM, the game is easy to learn. Reformulated from traditional Mahjongg, it’s played with seven cards rather than 13 tiles from classic Mahjongg. It is suitable for two, three or four people to play.

Click here for 15-minute lessons and practice rounds. For more information on the tournament, call 805.683.1117.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 