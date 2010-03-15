Bill Macfadyen: We’re Having E-Mail Difficulty This Morning
Sorry for the inconvenience but we do have a workaround
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 15, 2010 | 11:19 a.m.
Whether it’s the Ides of March or just a brutal coincidence, we’re having trouble with some of our Noozhawk staff e-mail addresses this morning — including mine. You may encounter a kick-back message when you try to send us an e-mail. Fortunately, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) appears to be unaffected, so please use that address for the time being.
I apologize for the inconvenience.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.
