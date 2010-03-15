Man Accused of Driving Into Home, Parked Cars

A Santa Maria man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of hit-and-run and DUI after driving a vehicle into a residence and two parked vehicles on West Agnes Street.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Gustavo Campos Valencia. He allegedly fled the scene at 223 W. Agnes St., but officers later apprehended him nearby, where police said witnesses identified him as the driver.

Valencia and passenger, Vanessa Ramirez, 26, Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred about 12:40 a.m. None of the occupants inside the residence were injured.

Officers said Valencia exhibited symptoms of intoxication, and the incident is being investigated as a possible DUI.

Valencia was booked into jail on charges of DUI, hit-and-run and driving while unlicensed. Police said he is believed to be an undocumented immigrant.

