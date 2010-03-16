Business Owner Speaks Out Against Bulb-Outs on Milpas

A news conference aims to demonstrate how the curb extensions would affect traffic

In front of a dozen reporters and residents on Monday, Rick Feldman and Jim Westby made their case against bulb-outs, which they say would impede traffic on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

A mixed-use project slated for the corner of Milpas and De La Guerra streets was the subject of the discussion, though Feldman and Westby aren’t taking issue with the entire project, only the proposed curb extensions.

At Monday’s news conference, Westby outlined where the extensions would go, if approved. A line of pink chalk extended 6 feet from the curb into the road, and many trucks turning left from Milpas onto De La Guerra passed over the imaginary curb.

Feldman is a business owner at the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory, at 1 S. Milpas St., and though his business is several blocks from the site, he said impeded traffic on the north portion would affect the rest of the street.

“No matter where you are on Milpas, you have to be concerned about traffic flow, or lack thereof,” he said.

Last month, the city Planning Commission voted 3-1 to support the plans, in spite of Feldman’s public comment opposing the addition of the curb extensions.

The project will go before the City Council on March 23, and Feldman said he’s still getting letters of support from people against the project.

“If you take a good look here, you’ll see that no one is going the speed limit,” he said, gesturing to the traffic on the street behind the gathered crowd.

City transportation planners estimate that about 10,000 traffic trips per day pass by the Milpas and De La Guerra intersections.

But Feldman has another issue to take up with the city: how and when residents are notified of projects in their neighborhoods.

Westby, a neighborhood activist and supporter of Feldman, said they haven’t seen any accident data on the intersection, and contends the bikers are forced into the flow of traffic.

“We have bicyclists tell us they’re very concerned,” Westby said. “We just don’t think that’s good traffic planning.”

The City Council will address the appeal at 2 p.m. March 23 in the City Hall Chambers, 735 Anacapa St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .