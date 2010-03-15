Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Woman to Mark 102nd Birthday

Family and friends from around the country will celebrate Saturday with Dorothy Nighman

By Troy Ament | March 15, 2010 | 5:10 p.m.

Dorothy Nighman

Dorothy Ann Nighman of Santa Barbara will celebrate her 102nd birthday Hawaiian style from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the El Escorial Club House in Santa Barbara.

Many family and friends from around the country will be in attendance to help mark this very special occasion.

Nighman was born April 5, 1908, in Kent, Ohio, where she resided for 98 years.

She moved from Ohio to Tennessee, and spent two years living with her granddaughter and daughter, before deciding to become a beachcomber in Santa Barbara two years ago. She currently lives with one of her daughters, Rose Ament.

She was married to Willis Nighman in 1934 and was with him until he died in 1970. They had two daughters, Karen Ludick and Rose Ament. Nighman also has six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Nighman spent much of her life working as a seamstress and maintaining a large farmhouse and acreage.

She enjoys crocheting, reading, playing cards and participating in church activities with her many friends. She loves watching the Food Network Channel, and visiting with all of her new friends in Santa Barbara. She also misses her longtime friends in Ohio.

— Troy Ament is Dorothy Nighman’s grandson.

