Santa Barbara Tweeters to Meet Up at Tweetup

What do you get when tweeters get together? That’s right, a tweetup.

Several of Santa Barbara’s most prolific users of Twitter have taken it upon themselves to increase a sense of community between people who might not normally communicate with one another outside the realm of the networking site by hosting a face-to-face social event.

Santa Barbara Tweetup will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 3815 State St.

“It is an opportunity for people in Santa Barbara who have been on Twitter for a while to meet up in real life,” said Carolyn Newstrom, one of the event’s organizers.

While this particular event will not have a fundraising aspect to it, it will be loosely connected with Red Cross Month, giving SB tweeters an opportunity to meet volunteers and organizers from the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

“We just want to give people the opportunity to interface with the American Red Cross,” said Kristiana Kocis, the chapter’s public affairs officer. “There’s no direct fundraising aspect to this, but we’re hoping that the more people get to know the American Red Cross, they’ll be more comfortable with donating to us in the future.”

The Red Cross chapter has been instrumental in providing disaster relief, such as evacuation shelters, during several large wildfires endured by South Coast residents in the past couple of years.

Newstrom said another tweetup is planned for March 25 at Union Ale Brewing Company.

— Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .