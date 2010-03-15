Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:21 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Tweeters to Meet Up at Tweetup

The local Red Cross will be part of Tuesday's face-to-face social event

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 15, 2010 | 7:40 p.m.

What do you get when tweeters get together? That’s right, a tweetup.

Several of Santa Barbara’s most prolific users of Twitter have taken it upon themselves to increase a sense of community between people who might not normally communicate with one another outside the realm of the networking site by hosting a face-to-face social event.

Santa Barbara Tweetup will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 3815 State St.

“It is an opportunity for people in Santa Barbara who have been on Twitter for a while to meet up in real life,” said Carolyn Newstrom, one of the event’s organizers.

While this particular event will not have a fundraising aspect to it, it will be loosely connected with Red Cross Month, giving SB tweeters an opportunity to meet volunteers and organizers from the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

“We just want to give people the opportunity to interface with the American Red Cross,” said Kristiana Kocis, the chapter’s public affairs officer. “There’s no direct fundraising aspect to this, but we’re hoping that the more people get to know the American Red Cross, they’ll be more comfortable with donating to us in the future.”

The Red Cross chapter has been instrumental in providing disaster relief, such as evacuation shelters, during several large wildfires endured by South Coast residents in the past couple of years.

Newstrom said another tweetup is planned for March 25 at Union Ale Brewing Company.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 