Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Suspects Arrested in Gillespie Street Shooting

Jack and Rebecca Mills are tracked down in Nevada, at the home of relatives

By Paul McCaffrey | March 15, 2010 | 8:54 p.m.

Santa Barbara police major-crimes detectives have made arrests in the March 1 shooting at a Gillespie Street residence that left a man critically injured.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Jack Mills, 52, was arrested in Pahrump, Nev. He was seated in a 1993 Black Volvo sedan — the same vehicle police believe was used as the getaway car after the shooting.

Detectives found the Volvo in the driveway of a residence belonging to relatives of his wife, Rebecca Lee Mills, 50. She was inside the residence and also was taken into custody.

They were both booked at the Nye County Correctional Facility. Jack Mills was charged with attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million. Rebecca Mills was charged with accessory to murder, and her bail was set at $500,000.

The couple will be held in Nevada pending extradition procedures.

The suspects recently lived in Lompoc. They were tracked to the Pahrump residence with substantial assistance from U.S. Marshalls.

The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.

The victim in the shooting, who was shot in the head, has not yet been identified. Police have said only that he was in his mid-20s.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 