Suspects Arrested in Gillespie Street Shooting

Jack and Rebecca Mills are tracked down in Nevada, at the home of relatives

Santa Barbara police major-crimes detectives have made arrests in the March 1 shooting at a Gillespie Street residence that left a man critically injured.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Jack Mills, 52, was arrested in Pahrump, Nev. He was seated in a 1993 Black Volvo sedan — the same vehicle police believe was used as the getaway car after the shooting.

Detectives found the Volvo in the driveway of a residence belonging to relatives of his wife, Rebecca Lee Mills, 50. She was inside the residence and also was taken into custody.

They were both booked at the Nye County Correctional Facility. Jack Mills was charged with attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million. Rebecca Mills was charged with accessory to murder, and her bail was set at $500,000.

The couple will be held in Nevada pending extradition procedures.

The suspects recently lived in Lompoc. They were tracked to the Pahrump residence with substantial assistance from U.S. Marshalls.

The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.

The victim in the shooting, who was shot in the head, has not yet been identified. Police have said only that he was in his mid-20s.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.