Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos’ JV Team Tops Bishop Diego

Tsunami waves couldn’t put out the fire displayed by Dos Pueblos High School’s junior varsity tennis team on Friday, as they battled well under changing weather conditions in their 12-6 defeat of the tough Bishop Garcia Diego High School varsity team.

From warm and calm conditions to swirly and cool, the Chargers stayed on task. We took five grueling sets in singles, three of which took well more than an hour.

Freshman Andrew Tufenkian, subbed in for an ailing Sam Harden, seemed to still have “legs” in him after his two long wins over the Cardinals’ top two singles players. In addition, junior David Chan snagged two, and captain Willie Bermant took one.

In the last set of the day, David Chan had a see-saw match under the shadows before succumbing in the tiebreaker on the No. 2 singles court.

In doubles, the Chargers dominated and took seven sets. Captain Yohan Chappaz swept handily with his partner, Richard Souleles. Pairs Noah Gluschankoff and Eugene Cho, and Andrew McGuan and Matthew Wu won the remaining four sets.

Coach Long has groomed the players well. They have all come a long, long way since the season began, and continue to make Dos Pueblos proud. Way to go, Chargers!



Dos Pueblos Singles

David Chan 2-1

Willie Bermant 1-2

Sam Harden 0-1

Andrew Tufenkian 2-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Noah Gluschankoff /Eugene Cho 2-1

Yohan Chappaz/Richard Souleles 3-0

Andrew McGuan/Matthew Wu 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.