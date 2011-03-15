Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with ‘Business After Hours’ at Willow Springs Apartments

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce at this month’s Business After Hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 hosted by Willow Springs Apartments, 60 Willow Springs Lane in Goleta.

Irish-themed appetizers will be prepared by Pure Joy Catering, and a selection of premium wines will be poured by Brander Vineyard.

Of course, St. Patrick’s Day would not be complete without a sampling of Irish beers and a blend of traditional Celtic music.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Trade show tables are available. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.967.2500 x4.

Click here to register. Click here for a map. Parking is available in any spot that is not covered.