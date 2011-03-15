Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with ‘Business After Hours’ at Willow Springs Apartments

Wednesday's event will include Irish-themed appetizers, beers and music

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 15, 2011 | 2:03 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce at this month’s Business After Hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 hosted by Willow Springs Apartments, 60 Willow Springs Lane in Goleta.

Irish-themed appetizers will be prepared by Pure Joy Catering, and a selection of premium wines will be poured by Brander Vineyard.

Of course, St. Patrick’s Day would not be complete without a sampling of Irish beers and a blend of traditional Celtic music. 

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Trade show tables are available. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.967.2500 x4.

Click here to register. Click here for a map. Parking is available in any spot that is not covered.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 