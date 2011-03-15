Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Dr. John La Puma Joins Foodbank’s Board of Trustees

The practicing specialist and TV personality is a leading voice on nutrition

By Gina Fischer for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | March 15, 2011 | 1:42 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced the addition of Dr. John La Puma to its Board of Trustees.

La Puma is both a board-certified practicing specialist in internal medicine and a professionally trained chef. He is nationally recognized as the country’s leading voice for the power of healthy, tasty food and lifestyle change in transforming personal health.

He hosts this month’s PBS special Eat and Cook Healthy with Dr. John La Puma and the Lifetime TV weekly segments What’s Cooking with ChefMD? in the national TV series Health Corner hosted by Joan Lunden and Leeza Gibbons.

La Puma sees patients for Chef Clinic in Santa Barbara, and is on the staff of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He is the director of nutrition and cooking for the new Santa Barbara Healing Sanctuary and is a popular keynote speaker. He has given more than 400 lectures to professional groups, including 300 lectures as a keynote speaker.

In keeping with its mission, the Foodbank views the addition of La Puma to its Board of Trustees as an integral step of ending hunger through good nutrition.

“We are very pleased to have John on board because he understands the vital importance of access to good food — and the cooking skills to make good use of it,” Foodbank Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “The Foodbank connects with a quarter of the people in our county each year, and we want to empower them to take more responsibility for their own health through good nutrition. John’s work is also dedicated to this cause and together and look forward to collaborating on innovative and engaging projects.”

The Foodbank is the largest hunger-relief and nutrition organization in the county, serving a network of more than 264 member agencies and programs countywide. The programs receiving food from the Foodbank include food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after-school and senior feeding programs. Click here for more information.

— Gina Fischer represents the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

