Laguna Blanca Honors Parent Judy Bartlein for Longtime Volunteerism

The words “parent volunteer” fall short when describing Judy Bartlein, whose name was announced as the recipient of the 2011 Walk of Fame Award at Laguna Blanca School’s spring benefit, Rock the Kasbah, on Saturday at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

One of the school’s highest honors, the award is given annually to an individual or couple, recognizing remarkable long-term dedication, generosity and commitment to the school. A plaque displaying her name will be placed on the esteemed school walkway shortly before her son, Jake, graduates from the school in June.

A multitalented, dedicated individual, Bartlein has poured an unsurpassed amount of creativity and positive energy into the school since her son started kindergarten. Beyond serving in a variety of leadership roles on the Board of Trustees and Parents’ Auxiliary, Bartlein has rolled up her sleeves on an uncountable number of occasions. She was president of the Parents’ Auxiliary, chaired two school auctions, worked on the school’s strategic planning committee, coordinated communications for the school’s transition to a two-campus institution and has served as author/editor of Laguna Links since starting the biweekly online publication in 2002.

“Judy has contributed on so many levels, it’s hard to even report it all,” Headmaster Paul Slocombe said. “Her dedication has truly made Laguna a better place.”

Volunteers who have worked alongside Bartlein on various projects and initiatives commend her for her “can-do” attitude and sharp mind.

“She has an uncanny way of knowing how she is needed and works equally well as a leader and worker bee,” one parent volunteer said. “It’s always fun to work with her.”

A reception to honor Bartlein will be held on Lisa Merritt Patio on Laguna’s Hope Ranch campus in April. Everyone who has worked alongside Bartlein at some point during the past 13 years — including current and alumni parents, members of Laguna’s faculty, staff and Board of Trustees, and those who simply appreciate all she has done — is warmly encouraged to attend.

Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Bartlein and add their names to a growing list of grateful LBS community members are invited to send a gift to the school.

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.