Santa Barbara League of Women Voters to Hold March Community Forum

Wednesday's free event will focus on 'What Can Be Done to Fix Our State Government'

The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters has organized a March Community Forum — “What Can Be Done to Fix Our State Government?” — beginning at noon Wednesday, March 16 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, De la Vina and Victoria streets in Santa Barbara.

The March Community Forum, free and open to the public, will focus on California Forward’s efforts to work with citizens to help create better government. It believes we can “revive the California Dream and turn our broken government into an efficient, effective body, focused on performance, accountability and transparency.”

The speaker will be former California Secretary of State Bruce McPherson.

Bring a bag lunch; drinks and cookies will be provided.

For more information, click here or call 805-965-2422.

— Emily Allen represents the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters.