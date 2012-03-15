Bring Your Luck to Saturday’s Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research

Raffle prizes up for grabs for those who raise $100 or more to benefit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

Those interested in joining the effort to fight breast cancer are encouraged to attend the 12th annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research this Saturday, hosted by Barbara Ireland, her family and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Several exciting raffle prizes are up for grabs for those who raise $100 or more in support of the walk, and for those who are fans of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara on Facebook.

In addition to free entry in the walk, those who raise $100 or more will be eligible for raffle prizes, including massages, facials, yoga classes, restaurant gift certificates and passes to local family attractions. Among those who “like” or tag the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara on Facebook this week, one lucky community member will win a day trip for two with Island Packers to Anacapa Island or Santa Cruz Island. (Must be present to win.)

Those interested in winning are encouraged to register and fundraise for the walk, or join their fellow Cancer Center of Santa Barbara supporters for a post-walk concert by the NEWCATS. In addition to promoting awareness of the disease, the Barbara Ireland Walk hopes to raise $100,000 to fund research — the strongest tool in winning the fight against breast cancer.

Currently, the Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Program is recruiting patients for 10 breast cancer trials and continues to collect data in more than 30 trials. The program screens all breast cancer patients in Santa Barbara for clinical trial eligibility, and to date has enrolled more than 200 patients in the community. To date, more than 250 participants and 15 teams have registered.

The NEWCATS, a vibrant young local band featuring both an award-winning saxophonist and a powerful young female vocalist, will entertain the post-walk crowd as both raffles are held. The NEWCATS play a very upbeat mix of jazz, reggae, rock and funk covers and original music that is uniquely NEWCATS.

The Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research will begin rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. with a 10-mile walk/run (shorter course options available) along a scenic beach route. Post-walk entertainment is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Registration is $60, but the fee is waived for those who raise $100 in pledges. For more information about the Barbara Ireland Walk, click here or call Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116.

Walk sponsors include Mentor Worldwide, Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, B. Bronson, ParentClick.com, the Habit Burger Grill, thinkThin, Whole Foods Market, lululemon athletica, Kiss My Face and Dianna Van Wingerden.

The Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.