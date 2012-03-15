Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Genealogical Society to Celebrate Release of 1940 Census Data

Open houses April 14-15 will feature 1940s music and memorabilia, and participants are invited to dress in costume

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | March 15, 2012 | 3:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will host a public open house and 1940s-themed costume event to celebrate the April 2 release of the 1940 U.S. census data.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 14 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 15 at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The release of the 1940s census data is to genealogy what the appearance of a comet is to astronomers. The U.S. census is taken only every 10 years, and the information is kept under lock and key for privacy reasons for 72 years. The 1940 census asked 34 general questions and another 31 housing specific questions, collecting for the first time a statistical base regarding the quality and condition of the nation’s housing stock, including statistics on in-house plumbing and lighting and even a question on whether the household had a radio.

This is a treasure trove of information for those who want a window into the lives of their relatives who were alive in 1940.

Remember the census is primarily all about “location, location, location.” Census records not only tell us where our people were living every 10 years — which tells us which county will have records, newspaper articles, etc. — but by looking throughout the census, beyond just our families, we get a sense of who was living nearby. All good stuff for understanding where we come from and who we are.

Please join us for this fun and informative event, which will include 1940s music and memorabilia, and attendees will be welcomed and encouraged to dress for the occasion, but visitors do not need to be in costume to participate.

Volunteers will be available to assist the public in locating their enumeration districts and in searching the census data for family members. Participants will have a better chance of finding relatives if they come armed with their best information on the 1940 locations or addresses related to their search.

The Genealogical Society is also participating in a national “crowdsourcing” project, which will share the huge task of indexing this vast volume of data and make it more easily accessible to anyone researching family history information. The SBCGS has adopted Santa Barbara County for indexing, and anyone interested in participating in this worthwhile effort can contact Dorothy Oksner at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to take part.

Click here for a calendar of local genealogical events. For more information, email Mary Hall at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), with “1940 census” in the subject line.

— Glenn Avolio is public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 