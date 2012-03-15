Goleta Library Offering ‘Facebook for Beginners’ Workshop

Attendees will create an account and learn how to connect with friends on the social media site

Do you wish you could connect with your friends and family on Facebook, but need help getting started?

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, the Goleta Library will hold a 90-minute “Facebook for Beginners” workshop.

Using a library computer, attendees will create a Facebook account, learn how to find their friends who have Facebook accounts, view shared comments and pictures, and share their own, while maintaining their preferred level of privacy.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. Pre-registration is required for this workshop. For more information, call Andy Allen at the library at 805.964.7878.

Click here for a complete list of library programs and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Andy Allen is a library technician for the Goleta Library.