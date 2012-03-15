Goleta’s Fourth of July Rotary Fireworks Festival in the Works

Eric Onnen and Patricia Fabing will co-chair this year's event at Girsh Park

Mark your calendars for this year’s bigger-than-ever Fourth of July Rotary Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park in Goleta.

Eric Onnen, past president of the Rotary Club of Goleta, and Patricia Fabing, immediate past president of the Goleta Noontime Rotary, will co-chair this year’s event.

Firefighter Vidal Vega will coordinate the Fire Explorers group of young men and women, who want to be firefighters. They will working in one of the many food booths, preparing hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and sodas.

There will be games, including a hula-hooping contest, pie- and watermelon-eating contests, and many more for the kids.

It will be a day full of fun for the whole family, and when the sun sets, the fireworks will fill the sky with amazing colors of sparkling fireworks. You won’t want to miss this year’s Fourth of July Rotary Fireworks Festival.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase soon, and the prizes are piling up, so be sure to fill your pockets with raffle tickets when they become available. All proceeds will benefit the community, and student scholarships will be one of the greatest recipients.

So come and have fun, knowing you’re doing something good for your family and community.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.