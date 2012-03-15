Letter to the Editor: California’s Proposition 29 Would Save Lives

Despite advances in treatment and prevention, nearly one out of two Californians born today will get cancer sometime in their life. Think about it: That’s me, or you.

In June, Proposition 29, the California Cancer Research Act, will be placed before California voters. It provides critical new funding for lifesaving research — about $600 million every year to find cures for lung disease, heart disease and cancers. And it will triple funding for California’s ailing tobacco-prevention programs.

Please join me in supporting this initiative by adding your name as a supporter here: www.californiansforacure.org/supporters/support.

Through a $1 tobacco tax, paid only by those who purchase tobacco, Prop. 29 is projected to save 104,000 smokers from an early death, stop 228,000 kids from ever taking up the habit and save millions of tax dollars in smoking-caused health-care costs.

The American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association, as well as Livestrong and the University of California system support Prop. 29 because they know it will save lives.

Tobacco companies are spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat Prop. 29 so they can continue to addict and kill. They know Prop. 29 will stop hundreds of thousands of people from smoking — and cost them millions of dollars in profits.

California has one of the lowest tobacco tax rates of any major state, and it hasn’t been raised here since 1998. Big Tobacco has been successful. It’s time to up the cost of death.

I hope you will join me in supporting this ballot initiative and adding your name as a supporter. We need all the support we can get to defeat the tobacco industry.

Lucille Boss Ramirez

Santa Barbara