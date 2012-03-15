Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:05 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Maps.com Donates More Than 50 Maps to Schools in Tanzania

Santa Barbara company teams up with the student-initiated nonprofit One Heart Source

By Stephanie Jensen for Maps.com | March 15, 2012 | 1:35 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Maps.com, a leading provider of mapping products and services, donated more than 50 maps to schools in Tanzania, Africa, as part of an effort to improve the country’s education system.

This is a joint effort with the student-initiated nonprofit organization One Heart Source, whose mission is to provide high-quality education, specifically with regard to health issues such as HIV/AIDS, to rural areas in Tanzania.

In July 2011, OHS was assigned to a project in Musa, a rural ward in the Arusha Region of Tanzania. OHS’ main focus has been on the communities’ need to complete two new classrooms in time for 2012, which will help with overcrowding and make space for incoming students.

Since May 2011, OHS has been teaching a variety of subjects, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, history, biology and geography at the Musa Secondary School. According to OHS, the volunteers who teach geography to the students had only one world map available to them in their classes. Maps.com responded by sending more than 50 laminated world and Africa wall maps.

“We are incredibly honored that Open Heart Source approached us and are delighted to be a part of helping students in Tanzania learn about the world,” said Bill Spicer, e-commerce manager for Maps.com.

Maps.com and One Heart Source hope their efforts to improve education for the children of Tanzania will also provide additional life skills and character development and ultimately lead to positive social change.

Click here for more information on volunteering, donating or raising awareness.

— Stephanie Jensen is e-marketing manager at Maps.com.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 