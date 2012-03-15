Maps.com Donates More Than 50 Maps to Schools in Tanzania

Santa Barbara-based Maps.com, a leading provider of mapping products and services, donated more than 50 maps to schools in Tanzania, Africa, as part of an effort to improve the country’s education system.

This is a joint effort with the student-initiated nonprofit organization One Heart Source, whose mission is to provide high-quality education, specifically with regard to health issues such as HIV/AIDS, to rural areas in Tanzania.

In July 2011, OHS was assigned to a project in Musa, a rural ward in the Arusha Region of Tanzania. OHS’ main focus has been on the communities’ need to complete two new classrooms in time for 2012, which will help with overcrowding and make space for incoming students.

Since May 2011, OHS has been teaching a variety of subjects, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, history, biology and geography at the Musa Secondary School. According to OHS, the volunteers who teach geography to the students had only one world map available to them in their classes. Maps.com responded by sending more than 50 laminated world and Africa wall maps.

“We are incredibly honored that Open Heart Source approached us and are delighted to be a part of helping students in Tanzania learn about the world,” said Bill Spicer, e-commerce manager for Maps.com.

Maps.com and One Heart Source hope their efforts to improve education for the children of Tanzania will also provide additional life skills and character development and ultimately lead to positive social change.

Click here for more information on volunteering, donating or raising awareness.

— Stephanie Jensen is e-marketing manager at Maps.com.