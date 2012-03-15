Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Rescuers Carry Injured Hiker Off Cold Springs West Trail

Ventura County man slips over rocks, hurting his ankle and lower leg

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | March 15, 2012 | 6:32 p.m.

Rescue crews assisted an injured hiker Wednesday on the Cold Springs West Trail above Montecito.

A Ventura County man in his mid-20s slipped over some rocks about 4 p.m. and injured his right ankle and lower leg, according to Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

With the man unable to walk, friends called 9-1-1 for help. Sugars said dispatchers used GPS coordinates from the caller’s cell phone to determine the group’s general location.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District and the county Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene, hiking about 1.5 miles to the location.

Sugars said paramedics splinted the man’s injuries and transported him down the trail on a stretcher with a specially designed wheel. The hiker was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

