Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Appoints David Hall Manager of Montecito Village Branch

He previously served as senior relationship manager in the East Carrillo Street office

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | March 15, 2012 | 1:54 p.m.

David Hall
Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed David Hall as manager of the bank’s branch on East Valley Road in Montecito

A 25-year banking veteran, Hall has provided diverse financial solutions, unparalleled service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of retail banking. He joined SBB&T in 1995 and, before this appointment, served as a senior relationship manager in the bank’s Main Branch on East Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

“Dave possesses extensive knowledge of our entire organization and combines his high level of banking expertise with the personal service that our clients find so valuable,” said Chris DeVries, senior vice president and regional manager. “He works closely with his clients to provide solutions that meet their banking needs in a timely and accurate manner. We are fortunate to have a person of Dave’s caliber as manager of our very important Montecito Village branch.”

Hall is a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and active in local community organizations. He serves as a board member but was a past president of Forester/Hugs for Cubs and is a Finance Committee member of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Hall received his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Ulster County Community College in Ulster, N.Y.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 47 branches on the Central Coast, is a nationally chartered regional bank that provides commercial banking, private wealth management and community banking products and services.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

