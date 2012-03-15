SBCC’s Sally Saenger Named Statewide Part-Time Faculty Member of Year

She is recognized by the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges

SBCC instructor Sally Saenger was named the 2012 Part-Time Faculty Member of the Year by the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges.

The FACCC is a statewide professional membership association that advocates solely for all California Community College faculty.

The award is given to an outstanding part-time faculty member who advocates for faculty district and statewide, and who promotes FACCC.

Saenger was recognized, along with other California community college faculty and legislators, at the annual FACCC conference March 4-5 in Sacramento.

Saenger is an instructor in the SBCC Physical Education Department and teaches health and fitness at the Continuing Education division. She is on the board of the SBCC Instructors Association and is the CE faculty representative on the Academic Senate.

In addition, she is co-president of the CE Instructors Association and serves on the CE Consultation Council. She has been teaching at SBCC since 1982.

This is the third time SBCC was recognized by FACCC for its part-time faculty members. Instructor Cornelia Alsheimer received the award in 2008, and instructor Lynne Stark was honored in 2011.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.