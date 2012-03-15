Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:59 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s Sally Saenger Named Statewide Part-Time Faculty Member of Year

She is recognized by the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | March 15, 2012 | 7:23 p.m.

SBCC instructor Sally Saenger was named the 2012 Part-Time Faculty Member of the Year by the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges.

Sally Saenger
Sally Saenger

The FACCC is a statewide professional membership association that advocates solely for all California Community College faculty.

The award is given to an outstanding part-time faculty member who advocates for faculty district and statewide, and who promotes FACCC.

Saenger was recognized, along with other California community college faculty and legislators, at the annual FACCC conference March 4-5 in Sacramento.

Saenger is an instructor in the SBCC Physical Education Department and teaches health and fitness at the Continuing Education division. She is on the board of the SBCC Instructors Association and is the CE faculty representative on the Academic Senate.

In addition, she is co-president of the CE Instructors Association and serves on the CE Consultation Council. She has been teaching at SBCC since 1982.

This is the third time SBCC was recognized by FACCC for its part-time faculty members. Instructor Cornelia Alsheimer received the award in 2008, and instructor Lynne Stark was honored in 2011.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 