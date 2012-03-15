Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:54 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wet Weather on Tap for the Weekend on South Coast

Forecast calls for heavy rain and winds, and snowfall could get down to 2,000 feet

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 15, 2012 | 10:34 p.m.

Get out the umbrella — this weekend is going to be a wet one.

The National Weather Service forecast for the South Coast calls for rain Friday night through the weekend, with up to 2 inches expected in the foothill areas. Winds up to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph are expected Saturday with temperatures below 50.

A cold pressure system is expected to bring winter storms and significant rainfall to all of California, with snowfall expected down to 2,000 feet elevation. Mountain and desert areas could have dangerous winter weather driving conditions, with a threat of black ice because of the rain and low temperatures. Elevations above 6,000 feet could get 6 to 12 inches of snow, which could impact traffic on Interstate 5 and Highways 14, 138 and 33, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should start to warm up early next week, with sunny skies and highs reaching the low 60s.

There hasn’t been much rain yet this year, but the South Coast’s reservoirs are all more than 60 percent full, with a few close to the spillage levels.

Cachuma Reservoir is at 85.4 percent of capacity, Gibraltar Reservoir is at 61.8 percent and Jameson Reservoir is at 76.1 percent, according to county statistics.

Santa Barbara has had 5.79 inches of rain since September, and had 7 inches during major storms last March. In the previous rain year, which is measured from September 2010 to August 2011, downtown Santa Barbara received 28.49 inches of rain, including more than 11 inches in December 2010.

Depending on the weather, crews plan to open and restripe the new third lanes on Highway 101 between Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas Street. The temporary concrete barrier was removed and striping completed on the northbound side this week, but the southbound side can only be completed Friday if the roads are dry. These are considered “early lane openings,” and the lanes will be repaved and permanently striped in a month or two, according to publicist Kirsten Ayars.

Click here for the complete forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

