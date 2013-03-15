Association for Senior Care Provides Funding to SBCC’s Helping Hands Program

The Helping Hands program at Santa Barbara City College is pleased to be the most recent beneficiary of funding from the Association for Senior Care.

Helping Hands, part of the Dorothy D. Rupe Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide Program, provides financial assistance for students that helps cover expenses such as child care, personal health care or car repairs so they can remain in the program.

Helping Hands strives to provide a safety net so students can successfully complete the program.

The Certified Nurse Aide and Home Health Aide programs are gateways into the nursing programs at Santa Barbara City College, which provides Santa Barbara County with a steady, well-trained and educated health-care work force.

The Association for Senior Care is a group of health-care professionals in Santa Barbara County engaged in providing services across the health-care continuum. The organization supports not just the CNA/HHA program, but also provides support for the Personal Care Attendant program, located at the Wake Center.

The association, which meets monthly, seeks to engage in community outreach for educational and charitable purposes, as well as to support and enhance the communication and linkage within the health care delivery system.

For more information on ASC, please contact Leeana McNeilley at 805.962.4646 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Melinda Johansson represents the Association for Senior Care.