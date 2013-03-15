Gaviota Coast in Spotlight on Canvas, Film for Art Show Fundraiser

The Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the Naples Coalition along with SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment) and Reeve Woolpert, fine art photographer, will hold a fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, March 29-30 at the Bacara Resort & Spa.

This two-day exhibit of more than 100 works of art, painted on the Gaviota Coast, will assist both the Naples Coalition and GCC to raise funds and awareness in their ongoing efforts to preserve and maintain the beautiful rural character of our rare and open coastline.

SCAPE artists will donate 40 percent of the sale price of their art to the GCC and Naples Coalition to assist in these efforts. This is the first time SCAPE has included a photographer in their shows, and this is also SCAPE’s first dedicated show on the Gaviota area.

“The upcoming SCAPE Art Show will expose our community to the beauty of the Gaviota Coast, and Naples in particular, as seen through the eyes of artists,” says Mike Lunsford, president of the Gaviota Coast Conservancy. “These talented artists are adept at capturing the emotions of being there, and their inspiring works will offer us the opportunity to own beautiful representations of the places which make our community worth living in. Through their art we see what is at stake. Purchasing this art not only furthers the cause of conservation, it enriches the buyer with a reminder of the beauty of this place. Will we preserve this priceless treasure we call the Gaviota Coast, or allow it to become just another commodity in the marketplace, sold to the highest bidder?”

Woolpert adds, “My photography is not about me. It is not about roaming from one distant corner of the planet to another to show off my experiences. It is not about bagging the coolest perspectives of exotic places. It is about earnestly discovering the essences and poetry of nearby, familiar subjects returned to time and time again. In the case of threatened Gaviota, it is about being moved by the spirit of the place, tripping out on her nature, and having as egoless a creative response as I can. My photography is also about activism and embracing home ground.”

Donna Moser, president of SCAPE, describes the motivation of SCAPE artists for helping preserve the Gaviota Coast.

“As many of our natural and beautiful landscapes and seascapes are on the verge of disappearing, SCAPE is dedicated to sharing the beauty of these areas through their art with the hope of preserving them,” she said. “It is important to keep a place where the original California can still be seen by preserving it for the public.”

“Visions of the Gaviota Coast” will also include live music, screenings of a film by Global NGO, Media Future of the Gaviota Coast, refreshments and an exciting lot of prizes are being gathered to complement the art show and sale.

Event Prizes

» One night stay at Bacara Resort & Spa

» Island Packers & Aquasports Kayak Adventure Package for two to Santa Cruz Island

» Leigh Sparks original painting

» Four-month subscription to Ellwood Canyon Farms CSA program (organic produce)

» Bacara Spa package

» Dinner for two at Bacara’s Miro Restaurant

» Reeve Woolpert original photograph

» Many other “lifestyle” prizes (surfboards, skateboards and lots of other fun stuff)

Events Schedule

Friday, March 29

» 1 to 8 p.m. — SCAPE Art Show hours

» 5 to 8 p.m. — Special Artists Reception with refreshments and live music

» 6 p.m. — Special announcements

» 6:30 p.m. — Screening of Future of the Gaviota Coast film, with Q&A in Bacara Theatre

Saturday, March 30

» 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — SCAPE Art Show hours

» Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — Screenings of Future of the Gaviota Coast in Bacara Theater plus, Q&A with the filmmakers after each screening

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing SCAPE (Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment).