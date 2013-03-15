Goleta Celebrates Arbor Week with Planting of Tree at Emerald Place

The City of Goleta celebrated Arbor Week with the planting of a tree at Emerald Place.

Mayor Roger Aceves, Ken Knight from Goleta Valley Beautiful and city staff were on hand to plant the magnolia tree.

California Arbor Week, March 7-14, was established to educate Californians on the value trees provide to building successful, healthy cities and neighborhoods.

The first Arbor Day took place on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska. It was the brainchild of Julius Sterling Morton (1832-1902), a Nebraska journalist and politician.

Throughout his long and productive career, Morton worked to improve agricultural techniques in his adopted state and throughout the United States when he served as President Grover Cleveland’s secretary of agriculture.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.