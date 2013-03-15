Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Kathy Janega-Dykes Elected to U.S. Travel Association Board

By Michelle Rodriguez for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission | March 15, 2013 | 1:13 p.m.

Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Conference and Visitors Bureau & Film Commission, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Travel Association as a director-at-large.

Janega-Dykes will begin her two-year term on the association’s Board of Directors in April.

The U.S. Travel Board of Directors is the overseeing and governing body of U.S. Travel, the nation’s top promotional and advocacy organization for the travel industry. U.S. Travel leads and coordinates travel marketing programs that bring visitors to the United States, including advertising, promotional efforts and the International Pow Wow (IPW), the pre-eminent international trade show.

The association is a strong advocate for the travel industry in the halls of Congress and also provides widely-respected economic data for its members.

“I am honored to be chosen to represent tourism in Santa Barbara on a national level,” Janega-Dykes said. “Through this appointment I will have the chance to collaborate with prominent members of the travel sector and develop new partnerships for the local hospitality industry.”

“U.S. Travel is fortunate to be served by a body whose experience broadly reflects America’s diverse travel interests,” said Roger Dow, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “As the leader of a wonderfully distinct destination, Kathy brings a unique perspective to the U.S. Travel Board of Directors. We look forward to her contributions as we address a variety of critical issues such as visa reform and infrastructure that impact travel to and within our country.”

— Michelle Rodriguez is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

 

