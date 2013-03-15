Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

ParentClick Kids Expo on Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza a One-Stop Shop for Family Fun

By Rachael Steidl for ParentClick | March 15, 2013 | 3:59 p.m.

The annual ParentClick Kids Expo at La Cumbre Plaza is Saturday.

A 5K run, a kids’ 1-mile fun run, performances, exhibitors, a bone marrow drive, activities and treats — you will not want to miss all the fun!

The Hope School District Education Foundation is teaming up with ParentClick.com and La Cumbre Plaza to provide their first 5K community walk/run and kids’ mile beginning at 8 a.m.

The course will be spectator friendly, circling La Cumbre Plaza three times. It’s perfect for the whole family!

The run will be followed by the ParentClick Kids Expo from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where more than 100 exhibitors will gather with families to share local resources for kids on topics ranging from kids health to child care, nonprofits, camps, education, sports, health and fitness, parties and teens. There will be activities at every table, including the Teen Zone.

There will be performances all day, including local youth bands, theater programs and special guest singer Rachel La Commare, the 2012 Santa Barbara Teen Star.

— Rachael Steidl is the founder of ParentClick.

 

